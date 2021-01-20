ForTube (FOR) Price Hits $0.0176

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $4.13 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00532658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00042281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.73 or 0.03907147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015691 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

