Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

