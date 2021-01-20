Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

FTV opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.