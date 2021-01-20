Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

