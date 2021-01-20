Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $191.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73.

