Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 994 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

