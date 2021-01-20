Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

