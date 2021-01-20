Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Total by 56.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 81.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

