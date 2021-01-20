Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

