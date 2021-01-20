Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

