Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.