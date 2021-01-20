Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

