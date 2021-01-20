Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.