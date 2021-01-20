Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Trading Down 3.4%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 20,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,108,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

