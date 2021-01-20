FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

