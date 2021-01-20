FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 302.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

