FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 398,666 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Hudson Executive Investment comprises approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.96% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEC stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,327. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

