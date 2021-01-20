FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 339,703 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BCS stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

