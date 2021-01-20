FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 990,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

