FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

