FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Hyliion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

HYLN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

