FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 9,845 Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMM opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

