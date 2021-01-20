FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,729. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.