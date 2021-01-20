FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 22,372 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $15,227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 410,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

