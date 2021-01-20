FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 101,430 Shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 1,751.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gores Holdings IV worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $7,833,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $6,280,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $5,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

GHIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

