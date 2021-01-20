FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

BIIB stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.84. 1,202,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

