FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNE opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

