FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 25,894,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,259,617. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

