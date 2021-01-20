FNB Protocol Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $540,818.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00525400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.58 or 0.03862981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013101 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.