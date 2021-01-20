Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a PE ratio of 113.53 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

