Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,563. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

