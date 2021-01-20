Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 2,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,563. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

