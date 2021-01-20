FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ESGG) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ESGG) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.48 and last traded at $125.95. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.