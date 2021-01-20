Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNG. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $520.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

