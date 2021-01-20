Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

