Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.50

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 1987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

