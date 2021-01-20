Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.50

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.