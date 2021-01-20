Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.46.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $285.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

