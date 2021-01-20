Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE FVRR traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $238.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $285.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.46.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

