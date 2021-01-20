First United Bank Trust Makes New $269,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.