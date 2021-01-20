First United Bank Trust Invests $209,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.