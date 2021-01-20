First United Bank Trust Has $433,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

