First United Bank Trust Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,330,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.