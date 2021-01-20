First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.16

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.16 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 5214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

