First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $98.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

