First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

First Solar stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

