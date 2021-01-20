First Command Bank Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

