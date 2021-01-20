First Command Bank Purchases 148 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 284.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $309.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

