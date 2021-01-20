First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NYSE BAM opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

