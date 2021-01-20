First Command Bank Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $194.04. The company had a trading volume of 124,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

